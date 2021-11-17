AAPA member airlines commit to net zero by 2050 and rebuilding global connectivity

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (15-Nov-2021) airline leaders attending the 65th AAPA Assembly of Presidents on 12-Nov-2021 declared their commitment to work with governments and industry partners to achieve the goal of reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, as well as to more immediately rebuild global air travel and connectivity in 2022. The recent ICAO High Level Conference on COVID-19 declared its support for the resilience of air transport, as well as to rebuild the aviation sector from the pandemic as soon as possible. Underlining that the establishment of quarantine-free vaccinated travel lanes is a positive first step, the AAPA Assembly of Presidents called for a "robust multilateral framework" with mutually recognised protocols for vaccination, testing and identification together with other mitigation measures recommended by ICAO, to restart air travel safely and efficiently. AAPA also called on governments to collaborate with industry stakeholders to rebuild travel confidence including the adoption of digital tools for air travel so as to reduce delays, congestion and inconvenience to the travelling public. [more - original PR]