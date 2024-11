Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "Key metrics, flight occupancy and yields are all where they were or higher than 2019". Mr Menon added: "Air cargo already exceeded 2019 levels in 2021 as e-commerce is doing very well and up 80% on 2023".