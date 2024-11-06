Loading
6-Nov-2024 9:35 AM

AAPA: 'During COVID we had a demand problem and now we have a supply problem'

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) the aviation industry needs to move forward, noting: "We can't drive the car forward by constantly looking in the rearview mirror". Mr Menon said: "During COVID we had a demand problem and now we have a supply problem, there are massive issues with the supply chain and if you don't address that it will be a growth impediment".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More