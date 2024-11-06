AAPA: 'During COVID we had a demand problem and now we have a supply problem'

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) the aviation industry needs to move forward, noting: "We can't drive the car forward by constantly looking in the rearview mirror". Mr Menon said: "During COVID we had a demand problem and now we have a supply problem, there are massive issues with the supply chain and if you don't address that it will be a growth impediment".