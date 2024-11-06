AAPA director general: 'China’s outbound market will come back'

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "China's outbound market will come back but it will come back much slower". Mr Menon said: "The Chinese government started to provide incentives and support and at the moment it makes sense that government policies promote more investment in China rather than expenditure abroad, that's why the inbound market is expanding much faster than the outbound market".