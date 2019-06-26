AAPA: Air cargo demand drops in May-2019 as export activity slows

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported (25-Jun-2019) air cargo demand fell further in May-2019, as export activity continued to slow in response to "challenging business conditions". AAPA stated the wider imposition of trade tariffs dampened demand and affected global supply chains, leading to declines in new export orders. AAPA director general Andrew Herdman commented: "Air cargo demand is weak as a result of the slow down in the manufacturing sector and deteriorating business confidence, undermined by the ongoing trade disputes". [more - original PR]