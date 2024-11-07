Loading
7-Nov-2024 9:23 AM

AAHK executive director commercial: E-commerce 'is a blessing for the air cargo industry'

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) executive director commercial Cissy Chan, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (06-Nov-2024) e-commerce "is a blessing for the air cargo industry", but noted that "one size doesn't fit all" for handling e-commerce. Ms Chan noted the different shipping requirements for certain e-commerce products, such as valuable goods, requiring handlers to provide different facilities to meet different demands.

