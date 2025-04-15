AAA CEO: Australian airports investing USD16bn to meet long term travel demand
Australian Airports Association (AAA) CEO Simon Westaway, commenting on the upcoming Easter travel period, stated (14-Apr-2025) "More than [AUD]26 billion (USD16.4 billion) is being invested at Australian airports over the next decade to ensure that infrastructure and facilities can cope with growing travel demand. New data has revealed Australian airports recorded their highest ever monthly total of international passengers in January. Airports are not only managing short-term influxes, like those expected this week, but also preparing for the future as passenger numbers continue to increase". Mr Westaway added: "Ultimately these improvements will elevate customer experiences even further and invigorate the ever-evolving tourism market". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Australian airports experienced significant growth in international passengers, with a 32.1% increase at the four major airports in 2023-24, driven by the recovery in international travel1. Perth Airport set records with 1.6 million passengers in January 2025, emphasising the importance of their investment programme for future growth2. Additionally, Sydney Airport recorded strong international traffic in 4Q2024, reflecting ongoing demand and contributing significantly to the national economy3.