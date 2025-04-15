AAA CEO: Australian airports investing USD16bn to meet long term travel demand

Australian Airports Association (AAA) CEO Simon Westaway, commenting on the upcoming Easter travel period, stated (14-Apr-2025) "More than [AUD]26 billion (USD16.4 billion) is being invested at Australian airports over the next decade to ensure that infrastructure and facilities can cope with growing travel demand. New data has revealed Australian airports recorded their highest ever monthly total of international passengers in January. Airports are not only managing short-term influxes, like those expected this week, but also preparing for the future as passenger numbers continue to increase". Mr Westaway added: "Ultimately these improvements will elevate customer experiences even further and invigorate the ever-evolving tourism market". [more - original PR]