Loading
15-Dec-2025 10:27 AM

A4E MD: 'We have to think about the right way' to achieve net zero

Airlines for Europe (A4E) MD Ourania Georgoutsakou, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "We're all trying to get net zero and we have to think about the right way to get there. How much does every partner in the process pay and contribute?". Ms Georgoutsakou added: "Europe is good at setting itself a very ambitious target. Where we struggle is reaping the business benefits of that". Ms Georgoutsakou concluded: "Ultimately we should be moving towards an ICAO framework that functions… How are we going to redistribute the burden, obligation and cost?".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More