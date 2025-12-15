A4E MD: 'We have to think about the right way' to achieve net zero

Airlines for Europe (A4E) MD Ourania Georgoutsakou, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "We're all trying to get net zero and we have to think about the right way to get there. How much does every partner in the process pay and contribute?". Ms Georgoutsakou added: "Europe is good at setting itself a very ambitious target. Where we struggle is reaping the business benefits of that". Ms Georgoutsakou concluded: "Ultimately we should be moving towards an ICAO framework that functions… How are we going to redistribute the burden, obligation and cost?".