A4E: Cost of carbon allowances under EU ETS has doubled since start of pandemic

Airlines for Europe (A4E) reported (10-Jun-2021) the cost of carbon allowances under the EU's emissions trading system (ETS) has more than doubled compared with pre-pandemic levels and increased 140% since May-2020. Air travel is the only transport sector included in the ETS scheme, with airlines purchasing carbon credits to help offset their emissions since 2012. A4E managing director Thomas Reynaert said the COVID-19 crisis is a "clear opportunity for both industry and politicians to join forces and build our sector back greener and smarter", but proposals for meaningful reforms "continue to be thwarted by national interests". [more - original PR]

