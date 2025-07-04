A4E condemns ATC strike in France on 03/04-Jul-2025

Airlines for Europe (A4E) stated (03-Jul-2025) it condemns the French air traffic control (ATC) strike, which lead to the cancellation of over 1500 flights, affecting approximately 300,000 passengers. As previously reported by CAPA, France's UNSA-ICNA union called ATC staff to strike on 03/04-Jul-2025 in order to protest against management practices at Direction des Services de la Navigation Aérienne. A4E managing director Ourania Georgoutsakou said: "There is intense discussion about passenger rights in the EU right now, yet policymakers have done little to fix ATC". A4E called for a passenger protection proposal at the EU level, which would include the following measures:

Mandatory arbitration before ATC unions can threaten strike action;

A 21 day notice period ahead of strikes;

72 hour confirmation of employee participation in strikes;

Protection for overflights in countries affected by ATC strikes, without impacting flights flying to and from affected countries;

Right of redress with air navigation service providers for the impact of disruption. [more - original PR]