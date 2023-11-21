A4E calls for global framework to help stimulate SAF demand and supply

Airlines for Europe (A4E) called (20-Nov-2023) for the global industry to follow the EU "to set achievable targets that promote the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)", ahead of the Third Conference on Aviation Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3) in Dubai. A4E stated: "Europe's airlines are confident that with the right supporting measures, the requirements of the EU's regulation will be met, but global regulations will enhance the credibility of the aviation sector's sustainability commitments and signal to investors that sustainable aviation is an industry ripe with opportunities". A4E also called for the development of a global framework that will help to stimulate SAF demand and supply, stating: "CAAF/3 should deliver a toolkit that can be implemented by states and which covers accounting methodologies for SAF, capacity building and improving access to finance for SAF". A4E MD Laurent Donceel commented: "The future of aviation depends on SAFs and it is critical that the meeting this week produces a global agreement for a net zero aviation with realistic targets to promote the use of SAF". [more - original PR]