A4E adopts standardised personal bag minimum size

Airlines for Europe (A4E) announced (28-Oct-2025) its member airlines implemented a minimum standard size of 40cm by 30cm by 15cm for the personal bag included in the basic airline fare. A4E managing director Ourania Georgoutsakou stated: "Baggage rules must be simple and transparent, that's why we proactively adopted the standard minimum dimensions agreed by Member States in Jun-2025". Ms Georgoutsakou added: "Passengers now have more clarity and can continue to choose between airlines offering this standard or a bigger size". [more - original PR]