Loading
30-Oct-2025 3:55 PM

A4E adopts standardised personal bag minimum size

Airlines for Europe (A4E) announced (28-Oct-2025) its member airlines implemented a minimum standard size of 40cm by 30cm by 15cm for the personal bag included in the basic airline fare. A4E managing director Ourania Georgoutsakou stated: "Baggage rules must be simple and transparent, that's why we proactively adopted the standard minimum dimensions agreed by Member States in Jun-2025". Ms Georgoutsakou added: "Passengers now have more clarity and can continue to choose between airlines offering this standard or a bigger size". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

A4E previously stated that applying the standard minimum dimensions of 40cm x 30cm x 15cm for underseat cabin baggage would still allow carriers to permit larger personal items at their discretion, maintaining flexibility for airlines to differentiate their offerings1. Ryanair implemented a larger free carry-on bag size of 40cm x 30cm x 20cm, exceeding the EU standard adopted by A4E members2 3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More