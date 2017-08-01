Loading
1-Aug-2017 2:24 PM

A4ANZ: 'Every airport in Australia, domestic and regional, is a monopoly'

Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) chairman Graeme Samuel AC, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2017) he believes "every airport in Australia, domestic and regional, is a monopoly". Commenting that infrastructure is "fundamental to the operations of airlines", Mr Samuel also stressed the "social imperative" for the continued existence of regional airport. He says the existence of regional airport reflects the economic and geographical structure of the Australian community".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More