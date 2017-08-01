A4ANZ: 'Every airport in Australia, domestic and regional, is a monopoly'

Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) chairman Graeme Samuel AC, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2017) he believes "every airport in Australia, domestic and regional, is a monopoly". Commenting that infrastructure is "fundamental to the operations of airlines", Mr Samuel also stressed the "social imperative" for the continued existence of regional airport. He says the existence of regional airport reflects the economic and geographical structure of the Australian community".