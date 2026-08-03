A4ANZ CEO: 'Massive' increase in jet fuel costs 'starting to bite'

Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) CEO Stephen Beckett, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28/29-Jul-2026) "What's happening in the Middle East is having a dramatic impact on the cost of jet fuel, the Australian Government has been working with us to ensure that we have supply, but that massive increase is starting to bite". He added: "We've seen a number of routes in Australia and New Zealand scaled back, frequencies scaled back, and some routes cancelled because of the high cost of fuel changing the market dynamics and meaning that some routes are no longer viable". [more - CAPA TV]