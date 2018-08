Airlines for America (A4A) reported (29-Aug-2018) jet fuel prices rose 31.1% year-on-year over 1H2018, airport expenses increased 7.1% and labour costs rose 5.4%. A4A also noted airline profitability is declining, with expenses growing nearly twice as fast as revenues again in the six month period. A4A stated US airlines pre tax profit margins fell from 11.5% in 1H2017 to 7.2% in 1H2018. [more - original PR]