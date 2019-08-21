A4A projects 17.5m pax will travel worldwide on US carriers during Labor Day period

Airlines for America (A4A) announced (29-Aug-2019) it expects 17.5 million passengers to travel worldwide on US carriers from 28-Aug-2019 to 03-Sep-2019, up 4% year-on-year. US airlines are expected to transport an average of 2.5 million passengers per day during this period, as well as add 109,000 seats to accommodate the additional 95,000 passengers expected to travel during the Labor Day period. A4A projects US carriers will carry 2.8 million passengers on 29-Aug-2019, 2.9 million passengers on 30-Aug-2019 and 2.7 million passengers on 02-Sep-2019. A4A VP and chief economist John Heimlich noted that fares are at "historic lows", customer satisfaction is at "historic highs" and passengers "continue to take to the skies in record numbers". [more - original PR]