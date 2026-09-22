22-Sep-2026 4:54 PM
A4A objects to additional Air China services to US
Airlines for America (A4A) filed (21-Sep-2026) an objection on 17-Sep-2026, opposing Air China operating additional services to New York and Washington. A4A claimed the scheduled services could create a pathway for Chinese carriers to exceed the capacity limits governing the US-China market, stating: "Air China should not be permitted to use an extraordinary, event specific operation to expand scheduled capacity". A4A also linked its objection to the continuing imbalance created by Russian airspace restrictions. Air China filed notice of the additional services with the US Department of Transportation on 14-Sep-2026, stating they would support travel related to "high-level meetings" taking place in the US. Air China operated an additional Beijing-New York JFK service on 19-Sep-2026 and scheduled an additional Beijing-Washington Dulles service for 25-Sep-2026. [more - Aviation Week]