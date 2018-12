A4A expects 5.2% increase in pax travelling over 18 day holiday period, projects 45.7m pax

Airlines for America (A4A) projected (11-Dec-2018) 45.7 million passengers will travel on US airlines over the 18 day winter holiday travel period from 20-Dec-2018 to 06-Jan-2019, marking a 5.2% increase year-on-year. A4A stated airlines are expected to offer an additional 143,000 seats per day to accommodate the expected average of 2.54 million passengers per day. Daily passenger volumes are projected to range from 2.1 million to 2.9 million. The busiest expected travel days in ranked order 21-Dec-2018, 20-Dec-2018 and 26-Dec-2018. [more - original PR]