10-Nov-2025 3:04 PM
A4A estimates economic impact of up to USD580m per day from 10% flights reduction
Airlines 4 America (A4A) provided (09-Nov-2025) the following data on the impact of the US Government shutdown on airlines and customers:
- According to US FAA data, staffing contributed to 71% of total National Airspace System delay minutes on 08-Nov-2025;
- Staffing issues impacted over four million passengers on A4A airlines from 01-Oct-2025 to 07-Nov-2025;
- During the first 29 days of the shutdown, A4A member airlines cancelled 11 flights due to controller staffing issues. Over the following nine days, controller staffing issues caused the airlines to cancel 1271 flights, including 865 on 07-Nov-2025;
- Of 865 staffing related cancellations on 07-Nov-2025, 752 were a function of the FAA directive to reduce flights by 4% at 40 US airports. When the directive reaches 10%, A4A estimates a daily US economic impact of USD285 million to USD580 million, depending on the degree to which airlines can re-accommodate disrupted passengers. The estimate is tied to compliance with the flight reduction directive, not including the ongoing staffing issues during the shutdown, costs associated with value of passenger time, reduced bookings and passenger refunds. [more - original PR]