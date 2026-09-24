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    24-Sep-2026 4:18 PM

    A321XLR 'transforming the long haul strategy' for Iberia: Head of sales, Latin America

    Iberia head of sales, Latin America Marina Colunga, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) the addition of the A321XLR to its fleet has been "transforming the long haul strategy" for the carrier, making viable those destinations which "would probably not be profitable with operating in some other airplane". Ms Colunga stated: "We are currently across Latin America operating Santo Domingo, Puerto Rico, Recife and Fortaleza - and we have had incredibly good results". She added: "It has opened the possibility of not only these major cities, but secondary destinations across Latin America… and from there to continue feeding the hub in Madrid, which is our core value proposition for Latin America". [more - CAPA TV]

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