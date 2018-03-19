Loading
A320neo cancellations not impacting fares; equate to around 2% of capacity

India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, via his official Twitter account, stated (16-Mar-2018) India's Civil Aviation Ministry has been monitoring prices on the impacted routes and that "there has not been a significant or abnormal increase in airfares". The Ministry noted that only 1%-2% of the total capacity has been impacted by the decision. "With 17 engines [14 aircraft] grounded due to safety considerations, imp to note that it is around 2 per cent of capacity. With two planes coming in every week, we expect supply-demand to be back in balance quickly. Fares have not seen any meaningful spike", Mr Sinha said. Along with the tweet, Mr Sinha posted a statement with an analysis of statistics about engines and aircraft grounded as well as flights cancelled. "1.5 to 2 per cent capacity growth is taking place every month. The capacity impact of this safety measure is expected to be mitigated in a few weeks", he noted. The number of engines grounded is 17 compared to 1174 engines in service and the ratio translates to 1.4%, as per the analysis. In terms of aircraft, Mr Sinha said 14 have been grounded compared to 582 under scheduled operations for a 2.4% ratio. He added that the total number of flights cancelled is 378 in the period from 15-Mar-208 to 21-Mar-2018, while departures planned during this period is 18,781. The "number of flights cancelled over the period/ total departures: 2 per cent", as per the analysis.

