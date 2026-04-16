A Coruña Airport expects 70% operations increase during Santiago Airport closure
A Coruña Airport announced (15-Apr-2026) it expects an increase in operations of over 70% during the closure of Santiago de Compostela Airport runway due to renovation works from 23-Apr-2026 to 27-May-2026. Airlines plan to transfer 1486 flights to A Coruña Airport during the period, while adding Palma de Mallorca, Seville, Malaga, London and Paris as new destinations. The airport established a temporary parking area featuring an additional 700 parking spaces, bringing the total capacity to over 1900 spaces. Additional infrastructure improvements include a new taxi rank and approximately 60 additional spaces in the car rental area. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Background ✨
Aena awarded a EUR26.6 million runway-resurfacing contract at Santiago de Compostela Airport, covering resurfacing, lighting and drainage renewals, terrain levelling and ILS renewal, with works including 35 days of daytime closure from 23-Apr-2026 to 27-May-2026.1 2 A Coruña Airport previously upgraded passenger facilities, inaugurating an expanded VIP lounge of 514sqm with 68 seats.3