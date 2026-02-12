83% of Airforwarders Association members report drop in shipping volumes due to US tariffs
Airforwarders Association (AfA) reported (10-Feb-2026) 83% of respondents to a member survey have experienced reduced shipping volumes from clients as a direct result of US import tariffs. AfA stated "more than half" of respondents said tariffs required changes to their clients' supply chains and shipping routes, and "nearly half" reported increased operational costs and administrative workload. Customs delays, airport congestion, reduced flight schedules, and inconsistent security and documentation processes were cited as factors that are compounding the impact of tariffs on operations. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Asia Pacific carriers reported that US tariffs led to higher supply costs and disrupted trade routes, with AAPA director general Subhas Menon warning that these measures threatened to undermine recent supply chain recovery and delay delivery of aircraft, parts, and components1. The end of the de minimis exemption further increased costs and compliance burdens for US airfreight forwarders, resulting in fewer but larger shipments and heightened operational complexity2.