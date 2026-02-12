83% of Airforwarders Association members report drop in shipping volumes due to US tariffs

Airforwarders Association (AfA) reported (10-Feb-2026) 83% of respondents to a member survey have experienced reduced shipping volumes from clients as a direct result of US import tariffs. AfA stated "more than half" of respondents said tariffs required changes to their clients' supply chains and shipping routes, and "nearly half" reported increased operational costs and administrative workload. Customs delays, airport congestion, reduced flight schedules, and inconsistent security and documentation processes were cited as factors that are compounding the impact of tariffs on operations. [more - original PR]