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    14-Jul-2026 3:56 PM

    104 airports in India are 100% powered by renewable energy

    India's Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, via his official Twitter account, announced (13-Jul-2026) 104 airports in India are 100% powered by renewable energy at present, up from 55 airports in 2020 and none in 2014.

    Background

    Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported the number of its airports powered 100% by renewable energy rose from 44 in early Jul-2023 to 50, then 54, and reached 67 in subsequent updates.1 2 3 4 Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi airports separately stated they sourced 100% of electrical energy from renewables via a mix of on-site solar and third-party power purchase agreements, including long-term hydropower supply.5 6 7

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