104 airports in India are 100% powered by renewable energy

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported the number of its airports powered 100% by renewable energy rose from 44 in early Jul-2023 to 50, then 54, and reached 67 in subsequent updates.1 2 3 4 Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi airports separately stated they sourced 100% of electrical energy from renewables via a mix of on-site solar and third-party power purchase agreements, including long-term hydropower supply.5 6 7