21-Sep-2017

IATA and IAC expand collaboration

IATA and Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) signed (20-Sep-2017) the third addendum to the agreement signed on 05-Dec-1994. IATA and IAC agreed to extend their collaboration to comprise the following key aspects:

  • Assistance on multi-constellation GNSS implementation and PBN;
  • Support of ICAO runway safety programme;
  • Annual updates on aircraft deicing;
  • Arrangement of joint seminars on the effect of the human factor;
  • Cooperation in monitoring of safety levels;
  • Assistance to carriers in training of aviation experts;
  • Expansion of cooperation in the introduction of IATA/IOSA standards;
  • Development of joint measures on participation of member countries in the intergovernmental agreement on the CORSIA system. [more - original PR - Russian]

