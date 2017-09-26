WOW air SWOT analysis: WOW factor shows in Tel Aviv launch, near doubling of passengers in 8M2017

Icelandic LCC WOW air's rapid growth continues.
The airline reportedly grew its passenger count by 98% to 1.9 million in the first eight months of 2017. OAG data indicate a 73% increase in seat count for the full year. From a standing start in 2012, WOW air had 28% of seats at Reykjavik Keflavik International Airport in this year's peak summer week, operating to 19 European destinations and 10 in North America (the latter all launched since summer 2015).
WOW air has achieved its impressive growth by pursuing a trans-Atlantic connecting strategy, essentially modelled on its local rival Icelandair, but with lower costs and fares. The LCC has managed its impressive growth while achieving high load factors and respectable profit margins.
The Sep-2017 launch of Reykjavik-Tel Aviv marks its first route outside Europe and North America, signalling its ambition to expand the reach of this connecting strategy eastwards. Asia is now in its planning for inclusion within five years.
This CAPA report presents a detailed look at WOW air's routes, including where it has competition and where it has a monopoly, before outlining the airline's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com