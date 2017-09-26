WOW air SWOT analysis: WOW factor shows in Tel Aviv launch, near doubling of passengers in 8M2017

Icelandic LCC WOW air's rapid growth continues.

The airline reportedly grew its passenger count by 98% to 1.9 million in the first eight months of 2017. OAG data indicate a 73% increase in seat count for the full year. From a standing start in 2012, WOW air had 28% of seats at Reykjavik Keflavik International Airport in this year's peak summer week, operating to 19 European destinations and 10 in North America (the latter all launched since summer 2015).

WOW air has achieved its impressive growth by pursuing a trans-Atlantic connecting strategy, essentially modelled on its local rival Icelandair, but with lower costs and fares. The LCC has managed its impressive growth while achieving high load factors and respectable profit margins.

The Sep-2017 launch of Reykjavik-Tel Aviv marks its first route outside Europe and North America, signalling its ambition to expand the reach of this connecting strategy eastwards. Asia is now in its planning for inclusion within five years.

This CAPA report presents a detailed look at WOW air's routes, including where it has competition and where it has a monopoly, before outlining the airline's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.