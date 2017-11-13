WestJet pushes full steam ahead in growing its lucrative business passenger base

Canada’s second largest airline WestJet continues to push the boundaries of defining a hybrid, low cost airline. During the last five years its initiatives have ranged from creating a new regional subsidiary Encore, to launching trans-Atlantic flights with widebody aircraft. In 2018 WestJet is making perhaps its boldest move yet, by launching its own ULCC to ensure that it maintains a prominent position with price conscious travellers.



But WestJet is also working aggressively to unlock the revenue potential of an expanding business passenger base. The airline is using several tools to grow its corporate base including adding perks to its Plus fare offering and growing customer rosters for its co-branded credit card.



WestJet’s efforts during the past few years to appeal to the entire passenger segment spectrum – cost conscious travellers to higher-yielding customers – have drawn a healthy level of scepticism. But the airline is unwavering in its efforts to develop a comprehensive product suite and network to appeal to a range of customers in order to expand its margins.