VietJet Air pursues rapid international growth, tripling in 18 months, with focus on Korea & Taiwan

VietJet is pursuing further rapid international expansion over the next two months with the launch of five new routes and capacity increases on several existing routes. VietJet’s scheduled international operation will exceed 400 weekly flights and approach 80,000 weekly seats by the end of 2017, compared to only 130 weekly flights and less than 24,000 weekly seats in Oct-2016.
VietJet began accelerating international expansion in late 2016, and in 2017 has focused almost entirely on the international market. The LCC has taken a hiatus from domestic expansion after focusing on Vietnam’s domestic market in its first five years.
Korea and Taiwan have emerged as VietJet’s strongest international markets. VietJet recently became the largest airline presence in the Vietnam-Taiwan market, and will soon become the largest foreign LCC in South Korea.
