US ULCCs improve on time performance as the Big 3 airlines maintain operational stability edge

There is no denying that operational performance is now a competitive force in the global airline industry, and airlines in the Americas consistently tout their progress in key metrics such as on time performance.



The three large US global airlines – American, Delta and United – maintained relatively stable, consistent on time performances during 2017, even as massive storms struck the US east coast in late 3Q2017, creating challenges for all US airlines attempting to preserve operational integrity.



One notable trend in on time performance results compiled by OAG is the improvement charted by the US ULCCs Frontier and Spirit, which have struggled with their operational performance in the recent past. The gains made by those airlines are important, as larger airlines continue to find ways to compete more effectively with ultra low cost airlines.