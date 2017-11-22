Thai Airways: first new order in six years to provide overdue replacements for 747-400s, older 777s

Thai Airways is pushing forward with long-overdue widebody renewal as part of the first phase of a new fleet plan. The airline intends to phase out all of its remaining 747-400s, 777-200s and 777-300s – many of which are over 20 years old – by 2022.

The airline group plans to acquire, contingent on government approval, eight to nine narrowbody aircraft and approximately 20 widebody aircraft for delivery from 2019 to 2022. Thai Airways has not placed any aircraft orders in six years, and currently has no committed deliveries after a final batch of five A350s arrive in 1H2018.

Growth at the parent airline will be modest over the next few years as Thai Airways focuses on renewing its fleet and improving profitability. The rate of growth could accelerate next decade as part of a second phase in the new 10-year fleet plan that is not yet up for government approval.