Stockton to become a ‘San Francisco airport"? Rebranding should help visibility, but it's a journey

Recent reports suggest that San Joaquin County leaders are considering a proposal to change the name of Stockton Metropolitan Airport to include San Francisco in the new name. The county-owned airport would be renamed ‘San Francisco Stockton Regional Airport’.

An advisory committee is suggesting that the change will help attract business, increase awareness of the airport’s location and make a connection with the Bay Area for marketing purposes.

Similar attempts to rebrand airports in Europe have met with varying degrees of success.