Singapore Airlines Group: How SIA and Scoot share 787s
Singapore Airlines (SIA) took delivery of its first 787-10 in late Mar-2018. SIA is the launch customer for the 787-10 and has committed to acquiring 49 of the new type.
SIA is a new operator of the 787 family but its LCC subsidiary Scoot has been operating 787s since early 2015. Scoot currently operates 16 787s – consisting of 10 787-8s and six 787-9s – and has four more 787-9s on order. Scoot plans to take delivery of its seventh 787-9 in May-2018 and its eight aircraft in Jun-2018.
SIA is receiving its second 787-10 in early Apr-2018 and third aircraft in May-2018. In Jun-2018 SIA will become the eleventh airline group with at least 20 787s in service.
SIA will need to manage the 787 fleet carefully, from a group perspective. Some network adjustments may be required to avoid too much overlap between Singapore Airlines and Scoot.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com