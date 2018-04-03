Singapore Airlines Group: How SIA and Scoot share 787s

Singapore Airlines (SIA) took delivery of its first 787-10 in late Mar-2018. SIA is the launch customer for the 787-10 and has committed to acquiring 49 of the new type.

SIA is a new operator of the 787 family but its LCC subsidiary Scoot has been operating 787s since early 2015. Scoot currently operates 16 787s – consisting of 10 787-8s and six 787-9s – and has four more 787-9s on order. Scoot plans to take delivery of its seventh 787-9 in May-2018 and its eight aircraft in Jun-2018.

SIA is receiving its second 787-10 in early Apr-2018 and third aircraft in May-2018. In Jun-2018 SIA will become the eleventh airline group with at least 20 787s in service.

SIA will need to manage the 787 fleet carefully, from a group perspective. Some network adjustments may be required to avoid too much overlap between Singapore Airlines and Scoot.