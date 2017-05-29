Seattle-Tacoma International Airport - much more than a northwest outpost for US aviation

The Seattle area is well known for its international companies and brands – Microsoft, Boeing, Amazon and Starbucks being amongst the best known. The area’s main airport has been a beneficiary of the economic strength of the region and has become one of the fastest growing in the US, with strong passenger growth supported by burgeoning freight demand. It has a traffic mix that makes other airports envious yet there are several weak areas, and opportunities that airlines could take.

This report looks at present and future growth trends at the airport, local airport statistics, how the airport matches up to its peers across a range of metrics, at construction activities and at its ownership.