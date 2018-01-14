Predictions for travel and aerospace in 2018, and the age of Trump, are an unsolvable puzzle

As the administration of US President Donald Trump marches toward its first-year milestone, the effects of its policies on travel and aviation vary widely. His cabinet has attempted to institute three travel bans, the third of which was upheld by the US Supreme Court in late 2017, while litigation against the restrictions continues in appellate courts.
Those travel bans, other policies and general posturing by the Trump Administration appear to have affected travel patterns to the US. Despite high levels of global travel growth, inbound international travel to the country fell during 1H2017. At the same time, US airlines enjoyed a bump in business travellers immediately after Mr Trump’s election, and most US airlines were on a positive unit revenue trajectory in late 2017.
At this point, the start of 2018, US airlines are calculating the benefits of new tax regulations recently passed by the US Congress, and awaiting the outcome of Congressional debate over Mr Trump’s proposal to privatise the US ATC system.
American, Delta and United are also continuing efforts to gain traction in their years-long push to gain government support of their claims that Emirates, Etihad and Qatar are unfairly subsidised.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com