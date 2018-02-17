Philippines’ Clark International Airport grows: eight foreign airlines, AirAsia returns, PAL expands
Clark International Airport has emerged as one of Asia’s fastest-growing airports, benefitting from congestion at nearby Manila and a strong Philippines economy. In 2017 passenger traffic was up 59%, to 1.5 million, and will likely increase at a similar rate in 2018.
Clark has been positioned for several years as an alternative airport for Manila and a potential LCC hub. However, Clark’s traffic declined in 2013, 2014 and 2015, leaving the airport with limited services.
Over the past two years growth at Clark has resumed. Growth particularly accelerated in 2017, driven by expansion from all three of the main Philippine airline groups – AirAsia, Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com