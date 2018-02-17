Philippines’ Clark International Airport grows: eight foreign airlines, AirAsia returns, PAL expands

Clark International Airport has emerged as one of Asia’s fastest-growing airports, benefitting from congestion at nearby Manila and a strong Philippines economy. In 2017 passenger traffic was up 59%, to 1.5 million, and will likely increase at a similar rate in 2018.

Clark has been positioned for several years as an alternative airport for Manila and a potential LCC hub. However, Clark’s traffic declined in 2013, 2014 and 2015, leaving the airport with limited services.

Over the past two years growth at Clark has resumed. Growth particularly accelerated in 2017, driven by expansion from all three of the main Philippine airline groups – AirAsia, Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines.