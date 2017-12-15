New York's John F Kennedy Airport seeks private sector input for next stage of its development

As the commercial and financial centre of the United States, New York City is one of only two cities to merit Alpha ++ rating in the Global Cities Index, according to the Globalisation and World Cities Research Network.

At the heart of its air transport network is John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK); not a hub as Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth and other such airports are, but a gateway to and from the rest of the world for a huge metropolitan area that is intimately bound up in international trade and commerce. Investment is needed to improve the terminals, and with the PPP experiment at LaGuardia Airport under way, the private sector will be asked to contribute at JFK also.

This report looks at present and future growth trends at JFK, local airport statistics, how the airport matches up to other airports across a range of metrics, as well as at construction activities and ownership.