Loganair: from number 9 to number 1 UK regional/commuter airline overnight. Flybe becomes competitor

In Sep-2017 Glasgow-based Loganair's ranking among the UK's regional/commuter airlines will jump from number nine to number one almost instantaneously. Its weekly seat capacity will expand by a factor of 25 times. Yet its fleet will remain the same – 30 aircraft, with an average age of 25 years.

The explanation for this apparent mystery is that Loganair will emerge from the shadows where it has been a franchise operator for Flybe, which currently accounts for 96% of its seats (week of 17-Jul-2017, source: OAG), to operate more or less the same network under its own brand and code. Styling itself as Scotland's airline, Loganair has made a number of changes to its reservation systems and distribution channels in order to prepare.

Flybe's new franchise partner, Eastern Airways, will continue to operate in competition with Loganair on part of its network, but the Flybe brand and code will withdraw from a significant proportion of its Scottish regional network. Loganair's prospects may depend on how well it copes with competition from Flybe/Eastern on the competitive part of its network.