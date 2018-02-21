LCC hybrids Alaska and JetBlue adopt different approaches to attract corporate and premium customers

The US low cost hybrid airlines JetBlue and Alaska Air Group are at different stages in the evolution of their premium products. JetBlue’s successful premium offering, Mint, is approaching is fourth anniversary, and the airline continues to expand Mint’s scope beyond its original expectations.



It is not clear how many Mint-configured aircraft JetBlue plans to add in 2018. For now, the airline is keeping Mint deliveries for this year close to its chest.



Alaska Air Group remains entrenched in its merger with Virgin America and is in the process of reconfiguring Virgin America’s aircraft with more seats, including a densification of first class. Similarly to large US airlines, Alaska intends to drive incremental revenue through product segmentation; however, if the company chooses to develop a basic economy product, it won’t be a carbon copy of other bare bones offerings.