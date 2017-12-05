Jetstar Pacific: slower fleet growth but outlook brightens as market conditions in Vietnam improve

The Vietnamese low cost airline Jetstar Pacific has slowed its expansion, selling three A320ceo deliveries that were initially slated for 2H2017 and leasing out four aircraft. Jetstar Pacific will end 2017 with only 17 A320s in its network, or seven fewer aircraft than in its initial plan.
Jetstar Pacific has continued to grow in 2017, and is planning more growth for 2018. However, the rate of growth has slowed significantly from the 40% achieved in 2015 and 2016.
As a result, Jetstar Pacific will fail to meet the target of operating 30 aircraft by early 2019, set by shareholders Vietnam Airlines and Qantas two years ago. A period of strategic domestic expansion has ended as Jetstar Pacific shifts focus to international expansion and improving profitability.
