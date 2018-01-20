Japan's airport privatisation – MLIT seeks out foreign investors as the list of airports grows

Japan is a country where the notion of privatising airports has not advanced as far as it has in some economically comparable countries. But during the last two years since the completion of a tricky concession on the Kansai airports there has been a spurt of activity, with another two transactions completed and a further 14 under way.
That Kansai transaction fell partly to a Japanese company and partly to a French one but since then most of the interest has come from Japanese corporations and financiers. In order to maximise the potential of what will ultimately be the privatisation of almost 100 airports – the largest number in any country, anywhere – by bringing in foreign expertise, the job of the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry now is to convince foreign investors of an “exciting opportunity”.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com