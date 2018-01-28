Georgia aviation market: tourism drives 43% passenger growth in 2017 and bright outlook for 2018

Passenger traffic in Georgia increased by 43% in 2017, making it one of the fastest growing aviation markets – and perhaps the fastest growing – globally. A booming tourism industry was the driver, as visitor numbers by air increased by 47%.

Georgia has enjoyed remarkable growth this decade, albeit from a small base. Over four million passengers were handled by Georgia’s three international airports in 2017, compared to only two million in 2014 and less than one million in 2010.

The main gateway, Tbilisi Airport, grew by 41% in 2017 as visitor arrivals increased by 48%. Georgia’s two other much smaller international airports, Batumi and Kutaisi, grew at an even faster rate.