Georgia aviation market: tourism drives 43% passenger growth in 2017 and bright outlook for 2018

Passenger traffic in Georgia increased by 43% in 2017, making it one of the fastest growing aviation markets – and perhaps the fastest growing – globally. A booming tourism industry was the driver, as visitor numbers by air increased by 47%.
Georgia has enjoyed remarkable growth this decade, albeit from a small base. Over four million passengers were handled by Georgia’s three international airports in 2017, compared to only two million in 2014 and less than one million in 2010.
The main gateway, Tbilisi Airport, grew by 41% in 2017 as visitor arrivals increased by 48%. Georgia’s two other much smaller international airports, Batumi and Kutaisi, grew at an even faster rate.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com