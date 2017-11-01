Finnair: "the largest expansion in its history" this winter, led by Asia growth & new LatAm routes

This winter, Finnair will increase its seat capacity by 13% in what the airline has called "the largest expansion in its history". The launch of new routes to Goa, Havana and Puerto Vallarta and increased capacity on existing Asian routes will drive its intercontinental capacity up by 19% compared with winter 2016/2017.
With a long haul connecting strategy over its Helsinki hub, Finnair is also expanding its European network, where seat capacity will grow by 13% this winter. This includes a 20% increase in capacity to Lapland in the north of Finland. As of mid-December, Finnair will start flying new nonstop flights to Lapland airports from London Gatwick, Paris and Zurich.
Finnair’s network, which is evenly balanced through the year, will encompass 20 long haul destinations and 72 destinations in Europe and the Middle East, according to OAG. This report focuses on Finnair's long haul network, where it is the biggest airline by seats on every route.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com