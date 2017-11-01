Finnair: "the largest expansion in its history" this winter, led by Asia growth & new LatAm routes

This winter, Finnair will increase its seat capacity by 13% in what the airline has called "the largest expansion in its history". The launch of new routes to Goa, Havana and Puerto Vallarta and increased capacity on existing Asian routes will drive its intercontinental capacity up by 19% compared with winter 2016/2017.

With a long haul connecting strategy over its Helsinki hub, Finnair is also expanding its European network, where seat capacity will grow by 13% this winter. This includes a 20% increase in capacity to Lapland in the north of Finland. As of mid-December, Finnair will start flying new nonstop flights to Lapland airports from London Gatwick, Paris and Zurich.

Finnair’s network, which is evenly balanced through the year, will encompass 20 long haul destinations and 72 destinations in Europe and the Middle East, according to OAG. This report focuses on Finnair's long haul network, where it is the biggest airline by seats on every route.