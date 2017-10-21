EVA Air stagnating since removal of Chairman Chang. North America cuts, China Airlines growing

EVA Air lost its chairman and some members of senior management, after an ownership sibling dispute which resulted in chairman Chang Kuo-wei being removed in Mar-2016.
Since then, EVA Air has stagnated. Planned destinations have not emerged (one has been cut), while expansion is being revised downwards and a new North American scheduling bank is being reduced when it should have created growth. After the Delta-Korean Air JV, EVA Air is the largest trans-Pacific operator without a significant partnership.
China Airlines is trying new initiatives – reopening London and evaluating other European points, targeting Kangaroo Route traffic and expanding into the MRO business – that may not be right, but present change.
Mr Chang plans to establish a rival to EVA Air, StarLux Airlines, in what has become a revenge drama captivating Taiwan. Besides the start-up's long term prospects being limited, a far better outcome for everyone – and Taiwan – would be for siblings to let Mr Chang return to EVA Air.
It is difficult to see Mr Chang ever achieving more success than would await him back at EVA Air.
