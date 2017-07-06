Europe's top 10 airline routes: analysis reveals market characteristics and developments
Europe's biggest international city pair ranked by the number of airline seats in the week of 3-Jul-2017 is London-Dublin. Among the top 10 international city pairs to/from/within Europe, nine begin or end in London. Five involve cities in Spain, including two to/from Barcelona (the only other city outside London to feature more than once in the list).
All 10 routes are very competitive, with between four and eight airlines operating on every city pair. Low cost airlines have a higher share of seats on these top 10 routes than they do across Europe as a whole. Disaggregating the city pairs into airport pairs, Heathrow features most strongly, but five London airports are involved.
Analysis of Europe's top 10 international city pairs is necessarily limited to only a part of the overall European aviation market. However, it reflects several important themes and trends in this market.
