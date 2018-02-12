Etihad Airways withdraws 777-200LRs and A330Fs, but has bigger strategic decisions to make

The work of the Etihad Aviation Group's new Group CEO Tony Douglas has begun. Etihad Airways CEO Peter Baumgartner continues to look after the main Etihad flying operation. There is a big task ahead for management to reshape, and ultimately transform, Etihad into a smaller, more focused airline.

Etihad has already retired A340-500 and -600s, which are likely to be broken up, and the airline has parked its A330-200Fs, most of which are leased. Etihad may next logically retire its passenger A330s, which are the oldest in its fleet.

Etihad plans to sell its five 777-200LRs, which it bought from Air India. The 777-200LRs are valued at USD50 million, or more. Etihad has further work ahead as it reduces its existing fleet and likely consolidates its aircraft order book.