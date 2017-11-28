Depressed pricing still hangs over Mexico’s domestic market, but demand holds steady

Mexico’s domestic market continues to grow at a steady pace, with passenger levels increasing 9% year-on-year for the first nine months of 2017. But pricing in the country’s domestic market was depressed during 3Q2017, creating challenges for the larger airlines operating in Mexico.
The country’s second largest airline, Volaris, continues to be under pricing pressure in 4Q2017, while Aeromexico believes its capacity rationalisation in the domestic market is helping its yield performance. For Aeromexico, the more challenging geographical region is the US transborder market.
Aeromexico does expect some capacity rationalisation in the US transborder market, but the region remains competitive, and is strategically important for both Aeromexico and Volaris. Their respective performances on US routes could remain challenged until leisure demand firms up.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com