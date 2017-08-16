Cebu Pacific Air delays acquisition of new generation widebody aircraft, and North America flights

Cebu Pacific Air has shelved the evaluation of new generation widebody aircraft and the potential launch of nonstop services to North America. Competition in the Philippines-North America market has intensified over the past year, prompting the Philippine LCC to rethink its widebody fleet strategy.

Irrational competition in the Philippines-Middle East market has also prompted Cebu Pacific to drop three of its four Middle East routes. The airline is now primarily using its fleet of eight A330s on short haul routes and will stick with the current widebody strategy, focusing on routes within East Asia of up to four hours, until long haul market conditions improve.

The Philippine LCC still aims eventually to serve the North America market, which would require new widebody aircraft such as the A350 or 787. However, the move into North America and a new widebody type is no longer under consideration for the short term.