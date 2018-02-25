Canadian airline fleets: Boeing dominates deliveries and Air Canada looks to offload Embraer 190s

The Boeing 737 Max is the dominant aircraft for Canada’s largest airlines during 2018, representing the bulk of deliveries for both Air Canada and WestJet.

Air Canada is embarking on its narrowbody fleet revamp after completing a years-long widebody fleet renewal. The airline had also decided to accelerate the removal of 25 Embraer 190s from its fleet, joining American Airlines in shedding the smaller aircraft earlier than originally planned.



WestJet is taking its 737 MAX jets ahead of its first 787 delivery in 2019. Canada’s second largest airline has also opted to extend leases on a portion of its current generation narrowbodies. With the combined order books of WestJet and Air Canada, Boeing dominates aircraft orders in Canada, the MAX to serve as the backbone for each airline’s narrowbody fleet in the future.



Both Air Canada and WestJet are working to expand the number of unencumbered aircraft in their respective fleets. For now, WestJet has a higher percentage of untethered jets, but Air Canada is pushing forward to own more aircraft in its fleet during the next few years.