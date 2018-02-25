Canadian airline fleets: Boeing dominates deliveries and Air Canada looks to offload Embraer 190s
The Boeing 737 Max is the dominant aircraft for Canada’s largest airlines during 2018, representing the bulk of deliveries for both Air Canada and WestJet.
Air Canada is embarking on its narrowbody fleet revamp after completing a years-long widebody fleet renewal. The airline had also decided to accelerate the removal of 25 Embraer 190s from its fleet, joining American Airlines in shedding the smaller aircraft earlier than originally planned.
WestJet is taking its 737 MAX jets ahead of its first 787 delivery in 2019. Canada’s second largest airline has also opted to extend leases on a portion of its current generation narrowbodies. With the combined order books of WestJet and Air Canada, Boeing dominates aircraft orders in Canada, the MAX to serve as the backbone for each airline’s narrowbody fleet in the future.
Both Air Canada and WestJet are working to expand the number of unencumbered aircraft in their respective fleets. For now, WestJet has a higher percentage of untethered jets, but Air Canada is pushing forward to own more aircraft in its fleet during the next few years.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com