Brazil's airlines: recovery, growth and stable order books. Election instability remains a risk
Airlines in Latin America’s largest economy, Brazil, are forecast to take delivery of 36 aircraft in 2018, with LCC Azul projected to lead deliveries with 16 aircraft. All of Azul’s deliveries this year are Airbus A320neos, and the airline is one of the most bullish operators of the new-generation narrowbodies.
Although Brazil’s largest domestic airline, GOL, is an all-Boeing operator, Airbus represents 50% of aircraft orders in the country – Azul, Avianca Brazil and LATAM Airlines Brazil all have A320neo family aircraft on order.
After battling a two-year recession, Brazil has a forecast GDP of above 2% GDP for 2018. During 2017 most of the country’s airlines were of the view that a recovery in air traffic was occurring, particularly among corporate passengers, though in fits and starts; but Brazil’s second largest domestic airline, LATAM Airlines Brazil, is planning to grow its capacity within the country in 2018, after years of contracting its supply to achieve a favourable supply-demand balance.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com