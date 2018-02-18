Brazil's airlines: recovery, growth and stable order books. Election instability remains a risk

Airlines in Latin America’s largest economy, Brazil, are forecast to take delivery of 36 aircraft in 2018, with LCC Azul projected to lead deliveries with 16 aircraft. All of Azul’s deliveries this year are Airbus A320neos, and the airline is one of the most bullish operators of the new-generation narrowbodies.



Although Brazil’s largest domestic airline, GOL, is an all-Boeing operator, Airbus represents 50% of aircraft orders in the country – Azul, Avianca Brazil and LATAM Airlines Brazil all have A320neo family aircraft on order.



After battling a two-year recession, Brazil has a forecast GDP of above 2% GDP for 2018. During 2017 most of the country’s airlines were of the view that a recovery in air traffic was occurring, particularly among corporate passengers, though in fits and starts; but Brazil’s second largest domestic airline, LATAM Airlines Brazil, is planning to grow its capacity within the country in 2018, after years of contracting its supply to achieve a favourable supply-demand balance.