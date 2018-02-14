Basic economy fares meet American Airline's and Delta’s expectations; United needs to catch up

One of the most closely watched developments in the US aviation industry during 2017 was the roll-out of basic economy fare structures by the three large US global network airlines – American, Delta and United.
The fares were designed as a means to match prices with ultra low cost discounters, but ULCCs have argued that basic economy pricing has ultimately created a tool for those large airlines to revenue manage their inventory better. Indeed, American and Delta have both cited close to 50% upsale rates from basic economy, and Delta believes the income from those bare bones fares represents a small contribution to its incremental revenue base.
United had a different experience with its roll-out of basic economy, and has not experienced the same benefits as it rivals. Now the airline is making tweaks to the offering, and its performance in managing its basic economy offering will be closely watched in 2018.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com